By Trend

A senior insurance official has announced the industry’s deadline for adopting the International Financial Reporting System (IFRS).

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the head of the Central Insurance of Iran, has said that the country’s insurers most comply with the IFRS by 2021, Ibena (Iranian banks and economy news agency) reported.

He further added that the country has already adopted measures to pave the way for adopting the IFRS.

According to the official a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran (SEO), Audit Organization of Iran as well as the Central Insurance has been set up to facilitate the issue of adopting the IFRS.

