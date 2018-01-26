By Trend:

Operation Olive Branch is being carried out successfully, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Jan. 26.

“If terrorists think that they can stop the Turkish army, they are mistaken,” Erdogan said. “Turkey is committed to a decisive fight against terrorism in Syria. Operation Olive Branch is a clear example of the strength of the Turkish army.”

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

