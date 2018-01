By Trend

At the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to kick off Jan. 22 in Davos, Turkey will be represented by Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci, the Turkish Economy Ministry told Trend on January 22.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Head of the Central Bank Murat Cetinkaya will also represent Turkey at the forum.

---

