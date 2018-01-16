By Trend

Uzbekistan and Ukraine plan to resume direct flights by the end of 2018, Head of the State Committee for Tourism Aziz Abdukhakimov said during a press briefing.

Abdukhakimov said that Uzbekistan plans to resume air communication with Ukraine in 2018 and flights will be carried out to Kiev.

The aviation authorities had already agreed, but the flights themselves were postponed a little, he said. Abdukhakimov added that the President gave a number of instructions for the development of the tourism industry, including, among other things, air communication with Ukraine.

He noted that the Uzbek envoy in Ukraine is fruitfully working in this direction.

Flag carrier airlines of Ukraine and Uzbekistan may resume direct flights between Kiev and Tashkent by the spring of 2018, said earlier Ukrainian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yuri Savchenko.

At the initial stage, it is planned that each of the airline companies will carry out two flights a week, according to the ambassador.

Several years ago, direct flights between the two countries were operated by the Ukraine International Airlines PJSC and the Uzbekistan Airways OJSC.

However, controversial issues related to the distribution of passenger seats and airline tickets led to the cancellation of direct flights, and this turned out to be major inconvenience for citizens of both countries.

Passengers from Ukraine and Uzbekistan had to use services of other airlines offering transit routes

