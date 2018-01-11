By Trend

Starting from April 1, the price of gas for the population in Uzbekistan is expected to grow 10 percent and the price of electricity is expected to increase by 12 percent, First Deputy Economy Minister Mubin Mirzaev said at a meeting of the International Press Club Jan. 11.

The increase in prices is stipulated by the state budget for 2018 in accordance with the inflation indicators, he noted.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan predicts 11.5 - 13.5 percent inflation in 2018.

Earlier, Mirzaev said that the growth rate of wages will not be lower than the inflation level starting from 2018.

The average monthly salary in Uzbekistan in January-September 2017 was 1.346 million soums, which is 14.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

The previous increase in tariffs for gas and electricity took place in July 2017.

($1 = 8,139 soums on Jan. 11)

