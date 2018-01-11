By Trend

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a working meeting demanded to ensure the high level of international motor rally from Amul to Khazar, the Watan newspaper reported.

Amul is the ancient name of the Amu Darya River, and Khazar is the ancient name of the Caspian Sea.

The issue of holding events dedicated to the motto of 2018 – “Turkmenistan – heart of the Great Silk Road” was discussed at the meeting.

