By Trend

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci has called on citizens to refrain from using cryptocurrencies, the Economy Ministry said in a message Jan. 11.

There are many reasons that make it necessary to refrain from using cryptocurrencies, Zeybekci noted.

“Cryptocurrencies have no economic basis, and this creates risks in their use,” Zeybekci said.

On Dec. 12, 2017, the Turkish media reported that the Istanbul Stock Exchange may issue its own cryptocurrency named BISTcoin.

Previously, Ahmet Kenan Tanrikulu, deputy chairman of the National Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey, called on the authorities to create a cryptocurrency exchange for trading bitcoins.

Tanrikulu believes the creation of a cryptocurrency exchange is in the interests of Turkey.

He noted that there are already a number of companies and hotels in Turkey where it is possible to conduct financial transactions using cryptocurrencies.

---

