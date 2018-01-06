By Trend

The Turkmen Parliament has introduced amendments in the administrative and territorial division of Ashgabat city, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The decision was made in accordance with modern requirements, enlargement of the districts of the city, and also considering the petition of Ashgabat administration and the request of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen Parliament decided to abolish the Abadan and Ruhabat districts of the city and to transfer their administrative territories to the corresponding districts of Ashgabat. It was also decided to rename the Archabil district to Buzmeyin district.

---

