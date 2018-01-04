By Kamila Aliyeva

The protocol on introducing amendments and supplements to the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on the international road traffic dated September 4, 1996, came into force, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties provide and guarantee each other a free transit regime across the territories of their states.

They will also create favorable conditions for transportation along the Tashkent-Andijan (Uzbekistan) -Osh-Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan) -Kashgar (China) road route.

The protocol was adopted with a view to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport communications by extending the implementation scope of the intergovernmental agreement.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China plan to hold a working meeting on the development of road transport between countries in Tashkent in January.

The activation of this issue is related to the need for the full use of the Tashkent- Andijan-Osh-Irkeshtam-Kashgar transport corridor, as well as to the intergovernmental agreement between Uzbekistan and China on international road transport that comes into force on January 1, 2018.

For a large-scale launch of cargo road transport between Uzbekistan and China along this route it is necessary to solve the technical issue – to exchange forms for entry permits.

The Uzbek side is ready for this. However, there is one problematic issue: China does not yet have an agreement on the transit of goods through the territory of Kyrgyzstan, these countries have only a bilateral agreement.

