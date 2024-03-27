Peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia disrupts West's plans in S Caucasus

27 March 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The rapid polarisation of the world has further stimulated a number of states in the West to enjoy the occurrence of inhumane crimes such as conflict, genocide, and terrorism in the East. Because the long-term continuation of wars increases the trade in weapons and drugs and contributes to their "economy".

It's no secret that there are many countries and organisations in the world, including the United States, that present themselves as peace promoters, but in the background, they fuel conflicts, show bias, and use double standards when appropriate. They consider the thousands of people killed as just a number and consider conflicts and wars as a sustainable source of increasing their personal income. For example, the projects of Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq and the current situation of these countries are vivid examples of this.

In addition, it should be noted that for the state and so-called organisations, human life, moral values, and ecological problems are not important at all. On the contrary, they try to boycott the steps taken towards the elimination of conflicts and use various manoeuvres for this. Because the main thing is to make the conflict chronic and make profits out of it.

Recent events in the region once again prove that the only obstacle to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the forces in the West.

The essence of the matter is very simple; that is, Armenia wants peace, but foreign forces prevent it. In a nutshell, the speeches of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, showing the model of the map of Armenia in which the four villages of Tavush are not included, indicate that the disputed villages will soon be returned to Azerbaijan and peace negotiations are close.

Long-lasting processes have already led Armenia to take steps towards peace in the South Caucasus. This is clearly manifested in the positions and speeches of the Armenian leadership. While the Armenian side was in full cooperation with the Western forces before, in the current situation, official Yerevan seems to be faced with a dilemma. Even in some cases, in exchange for progressive steps, Yerevan faces pressure from the leadership of France and the European Union.

Illegal territorial claims, accusations of genocide, and similar unfounded statements against Azerbaijan have continued severely since the Second Garabagh War. Now Armenia is lagging behind the West in anti-Azerbaijan propaganda.

In particular, the statements of US and EU officials, which hinder peace and incite hostility in the region, endanger the possibilities of peace.

For example, the mask of the United States, which is currently trying to implement the "dove of peace" mission, dropped in 1992 when it adopted the 907th Amendment, ignored the military occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Even after the second Garabagh war, James O'Brien, who served as an Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the US State Department, as well as congressional officials, expressed their biased position on the issues in the South Caucasus and openly opposed Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity.

After these statements, official Baku refused to participate in the meeting of the United States on peace negotiations and declared that it would not be a tool for such games of the United States.

It was after this that US officials claimed that James O'Brien was to blame and insisted on his visit to Baku with requests and apology statements.

Indeed, it is expected that a state that only brings strife and disasters to the territories where it steps will be disgusted with Azerbaijan's liberation of its historical lands from Armenian occupation.

But what is the purpose of Europe, which is considered superior to other regions due to its "gentle" approach?

It is no secret that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation worries not only the United States but also European officials, especially France and the Armenian diaspora here.

The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, says in almost every speech that Azerbaijan violates Armenia's territorial integrity and threatens that the "occupational" policy will harm relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Although Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that no official body can threaten Baku in this way, European officials are trying to incite the Armenian people more and drag them into war in the region day by day.

Moreover, these institutions are not so zealous because they care about the interests of the Armenian people and the well-being of Armenia.

During the war, everything was in sight. The Western forces, knowing in advance that Armenia would be defeated, watched the process from the outside and occasionally made inappropriate interventions through their chitchat media.

As a result, destroyed lands, broken moral values, spilled blood, and families who lost their relatives are left behind.

People who try to be more Armenian than Armenians can only be so bold in the media. It should not be forgotten that during the 44-day war, none of the people who made these pathetic speeches and threatened Azerbaijan were on the battlefield. At the end of the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani flag was flying in liberated Garabagh.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz