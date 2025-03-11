Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 11 2025

Azeri Light crude oil prices see decrease in international markets

11 March 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude oil prices see decrease in international markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil in the port of Augusta, Italy, has decreased by $1.04, or 1.4%, compared to previous levels, now standing at $72.81 per barrel, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more