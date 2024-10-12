Azernews.Az

Saturday October 12 2024

Azeri Light oil sees modest increase

12 October 2024 11:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil sees modest increase
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azeri Light oil sees modest increase amidst the ongoing instability in the Middle-East.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more