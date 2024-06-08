Azernews.Az

Saturday June 8 2024

SOFAZ discloses income from ACG, Shah Deniz in January-May

8 June 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ discloses income from ACG, Shah Deniz in January-May
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In the first five months of 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received an income of $2,617.2 million from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more