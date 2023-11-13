Azernews.Az

Monday November 13 2023

Azerbaijan releases figures on oil produced in October

13 November 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan releases figures on oil produced in October
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Azerbaijan released the amount of oil produced in October this year.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more