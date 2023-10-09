Azernews.Az

SOCAR AQSH successfully completes another complex drilling project

9 October 2023 19:17 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
SOCAR AQS drilled a side barrel well from platform No. 8 in the Guneshli field, Azernews reports.

