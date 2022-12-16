Azerigaz works on resumption of gas supply in some districts of Azerbaijan

16 December 2022 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Restoration work is underway at night in four districts of Azerbaijan where the gas supply has been stopped, Head of the Press Office of the Azerigaz Production Union Eldaniz Valiyev told Trend.

"In Gazakh, Gedabek, Balakan, and Yardymli districts, due to cold, tension of welding seams which caused small cracks, has been observed recently. As a result, gas started leaking. Therefore, any spark could lead to powerful explosions and human casualties. We received this information at night and thus, cut off the gas supply in these areas," said Valiyev.

According to him, Azerigas specialists were sent to these regions.

"Restoration work has been underway since the night. Despite snowy weather, work on the resumption of the gas supply continues. We will try to solve the problem as soon as possible, although it will depend more on weather conditions," Valiyev explained.

