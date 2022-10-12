Over 303m kWh transported via IGB on October 1-9

12 October 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Over 303 million kWh were transported through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in the first days of commercial operation of the facility, ICGB AD told Azernews.

"The amounts are equal to more than 303 GWh, as of October 1 to October 9 including," the statement reads.

Moreover, the independent transmission system operator ICGB will offer monthly capacity for November in an auction on October 17 on two leading European platforms, PRISMA and RBP.

"The quantities of natural gas supplied daily by ICGB via the interconnector provide Bulgaria and the wider region with a new reliable source of gas, helping us to ensure security and diversification of supply in a difficult period both for the European countries in general and for businesses and individual consumers as well," ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas said.

They noted that daily requests for gas transportation through the pipeline are being fulfilled on schedule and no technical issues have been encountered in the first days of operation of the facility.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

From 0700 am on October 1, the full volumes of Azerbaijani gas under the contract of Bulgaria with Azerbaijan are being imported from TAP via IGB.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

