SOCAR, Fortescue Metals mull co-op possibilities

19 August 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Fortescue Metals Group, a global leader in the iron ore industry from Australia, have discussed future cooperation possibilities.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a Twitter post.

“In a meeting with Andrew Forrest, chairman, and founder of Fortescue Metals Group, we discussed the decarbonization of oil, gas, and petrochemical industry, and the possibilities of cooperation in other directions,” the tweet said.

According to the SOCAR president, the parties also considered the expansion of green energy operations in Azerbaijan.

