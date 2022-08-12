Azerbaijani oil prices up

12 August 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.21 on August 11 compared to the previous price, amounting to $99.76 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 11 amounted to $98.24 per barrel, up by $3.24 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $73.06 per barrel on August 11, increasing by $6.18 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.18 compared to the previous price and made up $104.63 per barrel.

