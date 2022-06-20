Trial supply of Azerbaijani gas from Greece to Bulgaria begins via IGB

20 June 2022 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The first trial supply of Azerbaijani gas from Greece to Bulgaria via Komotini-Stara Zagora Interconnector (IGB) has started, Azernews reports.

The test transfer of #Azerbaijan/i gas from #Greece to #Bulgaria via Komotini-Stara Zagora interconnector (IGB) has started. A trial quantity of Azerbaijani natural gas is expected to be delivered by the end of June, and the supply of the agreed quantities will start on July 1," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huysenov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Earlier, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said that his country is expecting Azerbaijani gas supplies via the new Bulgarian-Greek gas pipeline to start in July. He added that it is expected that in July and August one billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Bulgaria at a price that is currently several times lower than the market one.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agreed to supply 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria in 2021. However, because the IGB is still under construction, Azerbaijani gas is delivered to Bulgaria via the Kulata-Sidirokastro interconnection point.

The IGB gas pipeline will connect to the Greek national gas transmission system in Komotini and the Bulgarian national gas transmission system in Stara Zagora. The pipeline's planned length is 182 km, with a capacity of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year in the direction from Greece to Bulgaria. The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

A cooperation memorandum has been signed between ICGB AD and TAP AG regarding joint actions in relation to the future connection of the IGB pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

The IGB project is critical in terms of increasing supply security and diversifying gas supplies for Bulgaria and the SEE region.

