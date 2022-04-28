By Trend

It could take years for Austria to stop gas supplies from Russia, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in an interview with OE24.TV, Trend reports citing TASS.

Nehammer believes that it will take "several years for Austria to phase out Russian gas, depending on the availability [of gas] on the international gas market." According to him, since the beginning of the events in Ukraine, experts from the Ministry of Energy, together with the Austrian oil and gas company OMV, have been working for two months to reduce Austria's dependence on Russian gas.

"I'd rather have this rejection today than tomorrow - but that's not realistic," he said.

"We have now formed an interest group with Germany, Hungary and other countries against the gas embargo, but at the same time we must reduce dependence," he noted.

According to the Chancellor, Austria could currently have enough gas reserves for two and a half months if Russia decides to cut off supplies.

"The Minister of Energy, together with OMV, is looking for new sources of supplies, for example from Azerbaijan. But still the best scenario - in which the supply will not stop," he added.

