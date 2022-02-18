By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 3.5 million tons of oil worth $2 billion in January 2022, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Last month, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 1.7 million tons of oil worth $1 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Ukraine (336,716 tons of oil worth $196.4 million), Israel (266,765 tons of oil worth $152.1 million), the UK (216,909 tons of oil worth $125.5 million) and the Czech Republic (163,459 tons of oil worth $89.1 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 80,116 tons of oil worth $41.3 million to Turkey in January this year.

During the reported month the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 65.8 percent.

In 2021, Azerbaijan exported 27.1 million tons of oil worth $13.2 billion. The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel, Croatia, Germany and Portugal. In addition, Azerbaijan produced 34.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021. The slight increase in oil production last year was primarily due to the gradual elimination of voluntary oil output cuts by the OPEC+ agreement.

