By Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR will begin delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in the coming months, Pakistan LNG Limited, an LNG terminal operator, told Trend.

SOCAR has become one of the winners of a tender to supply the company with LNG.

The LNG will be delivered in two cargoes, 140,000 cubic meters each. The first cargo will be shipped on October 10-11; the second on October 20-21.

Other winners of the tender, held on July 26, along with SOCAR, are Gunvor International, BB Energy and Trafigura Pte Ltd.

Pakistan's energy needs are 79.58 million tons of oil equivalent. Some 38 percent of these needs are met with natural gas, 34 percent with oil, and 6 percent with LNG and other resources.

Pakistan is increasing LNG intake amid increasing demand for gas and decline in production.