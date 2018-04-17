By Trend

The Southern Gas Corridor project plays an important role in the EU's diversification efforts, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said.

He made the remarks at the EU Energy Summit in Brussels April 16.

Cañete stressed the need to move to cleaner and more sustainable energy.

“The decline in production and consumption of organic fuel would not be at the same rate as imports,” he said. “So, in 2016, 72 percent of energy consumption was ensured through oil, gas and coal. In the same year, 88 percent of consumed oil and 40 percent of natural gas were imported. Thus, 42 percent of imported natural gas accounts for Russia, 34 percent - for Norway, 13 percent - for liquefied natural gas, 11 percent - for Algeria and Libya.”

The North-South gas corridors (supply of liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas to the countries of the Black Sea and Aegean Sea) and the Eastern Gas Corridor (Russia) are already operating, he said.

“Presently, the direct supply of gas from the Caspian region to Europe remains the main priority. The supply of the first gas to Turkey this summer and in 2020 to Europe will testify to the success of each person who has been involved in this work.”

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov, Chairman of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament Jerzy Buzek also delivered speeches at the summit.

