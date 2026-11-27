27 November 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A delegation led by Prosecutor General of Slovakia Maroš Žilinka has visited Azerbaijan's ASAN service centre to familiarize itself with its activities and innovative public service delivery model.

According to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the agency Jeyhun Salmanov provided the delegation with detailed information about ASAN service centres, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as projects implemented in the field of social innovations.

During the presentation, it was noted that Azerbaijan is cooperating with more than 50 countries to promote and export its national ASAN service brand as an intellectual product.

The Slovak delegation also familiarized itself with the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Centre, Mobile ASAN service and the ABAD public legal entity.

The Slovak side expressed appreciation for the ASAN service model, noting that its activities had made a strong impression on the delegation.