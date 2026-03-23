Baku hosts flag-hoisting ceremony on Pakistan National Day

23 March 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony brought together Azerbaijani brothers and sisters as well members of the Pakistani community in a spirit of fraternal solidarity.

Messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out to the audience, highlighting the significance of Pakistan Day.

The Ambassador thanked the Pakistani community and the Azerbaijani brethren for participating in the ceremony and prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.