Solidarity forum of OTS NGOs continues in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Baku hosted a solidarity forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, which will continue in Nakhchivan on November 25, Azernews reports.

The participants began the event by visiting the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan and laying flowers in front of it.

The forum will feature official speeches, the establishment of the Platform of NGOs of the OTS member countries, and a panel discussion titled "Towards WUF13 – the first in the Turkic world."

The newly established platform, led by Azerbaijan, will bring together NGOs from eight OTS member countries.