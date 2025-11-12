Expired munitions to be destroyed near Pirəkəşkül and in Aghdara

12 November 2025 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Defence has announced that expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed at training grounds near Pirəkəşkül settlement and at a training centre in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports. The ministry noted that the operation will be carried out on November 12–14 in strict accordance with safety regulations.

Authorities said the destruction will involve munitions whose service life has ended and which are no longer fit for use. The Ministry emphasised that all procedures will follow established safety protocols to ensure controlled disposal.

Officials also urged residents not to be alarmed by any explosion noises during the operation, noting there is no cause for concern. The ministry asked the public to remain calm and reassured that measures are in place to protect people and nearby settlements throughout the disposal process.