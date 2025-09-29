Border guards prevent smuggling of over 8 kg of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has prevented the smuggling of more than 8 kilograms of narcotics from Iran, Azernews reports.
Border guards at the Lankaran border detachment observed two individuals approaching the border by car. The Silaha response team was immediately deployed, and the area was secured.
Following operational measures and a border search, two residents of Khachmaz — Movsumov Elshad Ramin oglu (born 1987) and Rahimov Murad Mehman oglu (born 1997) — were detained.
They were traveling in a vehicle with the registration number 90-BJ-616.
During initial questioning, the suspects admitted that they intended to transport a total of 8.8 kilograms of narcotics across the border.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!