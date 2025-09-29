Border guards prevent smuggling of over 8 kg of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan

29 September 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has prevented the smuggling of more than 8 kilograms of narcotics from Iran, Azernews reports.

Border guards at the Lankaran border detachment observed two individuals approaching the border by car. The Silaha response team was immediately deployed, and the area was secured.

Following operational measures and a border search, two residents of Khachmaz — Movsumov Elshad Ramin oglu (born 1987) and Rahimov Murad Mehman oglu (born 1997) — were detained.

They were traveling in a vehicle with the registration number 90-BJ-616.

During initial questioning, the suspects admitted that they intended to transport a total of 8.8 kilograms of narcotics across the border.