Azerbaijan launches new housing project in war-torn Aghdam

4 June 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Reconstruction and redevelopment efforts are steadily progressing in Aghdam city, alongside other liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as part of the country’s comprehensive post-conflict rebuilding agenda, Azernews reports.

Construction activities are scheduled to begin in the 5th residential district of Aghdam, specifically in neighborhood O-130. The plan involves the construction of new residential buildings to accommodate returning residents and revitalize the city.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Aghdam and Khojavend districts has already initiated preliminary work on the project. The agency is currently in the process of selecting a contractor to undertake the construction phase.

Initial projections estimate the total cost of the planned work to be approximately 9.169 million manats.

These efforts form part of a wider national strategy to restore infrastructure and reestablish normal life in areas reclaimed following the Second Garabagh War. Aghdam, once a symbol of devastation, is now gradually transforming into a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s vision for a rejuvenated Garabagh region.