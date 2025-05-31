Great Return continues: 38 more families resettled in Lachin’s Beylik Village

31 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A new group of returnees has been resettled in Beylik village of the Lachin district. These families, previously displaced due to the occupation, had been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and various administrative buildings across the country, Azernews reports.

According to the information, this latest phase of resettlement includes 38 families, totaling 153 people. Upon returning to their homeland, residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support they received. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, its brave soldiers and officers for liberating their lands, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the process.

Currently, over 43,000 people live across the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions. This population includes former IDPs who have returned, public sector employees stationed in local government bodies, and workers involved in the restoration and development of healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy infrastructure in the region.