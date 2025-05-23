President of Senegal sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – May 28, Independence Day – I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations.
I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and continued progress, and express my best wishes.
Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to work with you to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries."
