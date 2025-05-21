President Ilham Aliyev: Hungary is Azerbaijan’s reliable strategic partner

21 May 2025 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

“Hungary is a country that pursues an independent policy, and its international standing continues to grow. I congratulate Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on all the successes achieved,” the head of state emphasized.

“Hungary is Azerbaijan’s reliable strategic partner,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

