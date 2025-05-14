Azerbaijani ombudsman spotlights human rights at OIC gathering in Iran [PHOTOS]

14 May 2025 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, participated in the Board of Directors meeting and the General Assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ombudsman Association, held in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

In her address, Aliyeva emphasized Azerbaijan’s active engagement within the framework of the OIC and its role in hosting several significant global events. She expressed satisfaction with the increasing cooperation among member institutions of the association and underscored the importance of joint efforts in promoting and protecting the rights of vulnerable populations, especially persons with disabilities.

Presenting an overview of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman Institution’s mandate and activities, Aliyeva highlighted its focus on protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens, particularly those belonging to socially vulnerable groups. She also shared the institution's positive experiences and achievements in this area.

Addressing one of today’s pressing global issues — forced migration — Aliyeva noted that as a result of Armenia’s ethnic cleansing policies, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly displaced from their native lands, with their fundamental rights gravely violated. She provided information on the ongoing efforts to ensure the protection of these individuals’ rights and facilitate their return to their ancestral territories.

Aliyeva also drew attention to the landmine threat in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, emphasizing that mines planted by Armenia continue to cause loss of life and pose a major obstacle to the safe return of former internally displaced persons. She lamented that Armenia has still not handed over accurate maps of the minefields and stated that despite repeated appeals to the international community, no tangible results have been achieved.

She further stressed the need for awareness-raising initiatives on forced migration under the OIC Ombudsman Association in 2024, arguing that such actions are essential for advancing human rights protection and advocacy.

During the sessions, participants underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation among ombudsman offices and national human rights institutions of member states. The event also featured mutual exchanges of views and comprehensive discussions.

In addition, Aliyeva gave interviews to international and Iranian media outlets, offering detailed insights into Azerbaijan’s ongoing human rights efforts and the post-conflict rehabilitation process.