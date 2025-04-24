President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to China [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his state visit to the People's Republic of China on April 24, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at Beijing International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by officials.
