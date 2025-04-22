Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 22 2025

Global South to become key economic force by 2030, BCG report highlights Azerbaijan's role

22 April 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Global South to become key economic force by 2030, BCG report highlights Azerbaijan's role
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Global South, including Azerbaijan, is poised to become a dominant engine of global economic growth by the end of the decade and may emerge as a distinct "third force" in global geopolitics, according to a new report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more