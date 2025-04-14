Drone used to smuggle drugs across Azerbaijani-Iranian border intercepted by State Border Service [PHOTO]

14 April 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A drone smuggling attempt from Iran into Azerbaijan was thwarted by the State Border Service in the Lankaran region, according to an official report from the service, Azernews reports.

Border guards stationed in the service area of the “Lankaran” border detachment observed the movement of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the border line. The drone dropped a small package within Azerbaijani territory before retreating toward Iran.

Responding swiftly, the border post was mobilized under the “Weapon” command, and the area was cordoned off. A search and security operation led to the detention of two Azerbaijani nationals—Hasanov Anar Rasim oglu (b. 1988), a resident of Lankaran, and Huseynov Razim Mahyaddin oglu (b. 1985), from Gubadli. Hasanov was apprehended at the drop site, while Huseynov was found waiting in a nearby vehicle.

During the initial interrogation, both suspects confessed to being at the scene to retrieve 4.5 kilograms of marijuana delivered by the drone. Authorities also confirmed that both men had prior criminal records.

Operational and investigative procedures into the case are ongoing, as Azerbaijani border forces continue efforts to prevent cross-border drug trafficking, particularly via UAVs—a growing trend in transnational smuggling.