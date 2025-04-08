Hafiz Paşayev: Garabagh University forum paves way for stronger ties

8 April 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

"The glorious victory in the 44-day war has become a proud moment for our nation, offering an opportunity for freedom, growth, and the emergence of new personalities. Today, we are at the Garabagh University. What could be better than this? It is truly an honor to represent ADA University at today’s conference", Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Paşayev, the Rector of ADA University, as he said in his opening speech at the 7th ADA Political Forum held at Garabagh University in Khankendi, on the topic "Towards a New World Order."

H. Paşayev emphasized that the forum would create significant opportunities for building strong connections among the participating countries.

"Today is an important day for us, as we are part of such a prestigious event. The fact that this Forum is being held at Garabagh University is of great importance. We are delighted for the name of our Azerbaijan today, but I am also extremely proud of the name of the university I lead," said Paşayev.

He also highlighted that the participation of representatives from various countries would be a key factor in establishing vital relationships between the countries involved.