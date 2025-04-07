NAM Parliamentary Network's 4th Conference in Tashkent highlights Bandung Principles

7 April 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Fourth Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network was held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The conference, themed "Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Bandung Spirit: The Role of Parliaments in Upholding the Bandung Principles", was chaired by Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan and Chair of the Parliamentary Network.

Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly, Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude during her opening speech for the solidarity and support extended by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Tulia Akson, the Secretary General of the organization, Martin Chungong, and Tanzyla Narbayeva, the Chair of the Senate of Uzbekistan.

Notably, the Fourth Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network coincided with the anniversary of the adoption of the Bandung Declaration. Speaker Gafarova highlighted that this month marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Principles, which laid the foundation for the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement. She emphasized that the Bandung Principles have remained relevant over the years, noting that they must be regarded as a driving force in addressing the complex challenges we face today. Principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for justice, and honoring international obligations are crucial for peaceful coexistence and effective cooperation towards a better future for all nations.

Gafarova also pointed out that Azerbaijan and its partners have been steadfast in embracing these principles and staying true to them in their engagement with the Non-Aligned Movement. Parliaments, she said, have expressed a strong desire to play a key role in the realization of the ideals and objectives set forth by the Bandung Principles, not only by supporting governments but also by strengthening parliamentary cooperation for peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Recalling Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2024, Speaker Gafarova noted that during the 18th NAM Summit in Baku in 2019, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s leadership priorities would be based on the Bandung Principles, with a strong commitment to defending justice and international law. Under President Aliyev’s leadership, several initiatives have strengthened unity, mutual support, and multidimensional cooperation among NAM member states, as well as advanced the Movement’s institutional development.

The Speaker also described the establishment of the Parliamentary Network as one of Azerbaijan’s key achievements during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. The Network was launched in November 2021 during the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Madrid. Since then, three conferences have been held, with over 1,000 participants from 70 countries and 15 international organizations. The growing number of participants demonstrates the increasing interest in the Network, which now represents more than half of the parliaments of NAM member states.

Each conference, Gafarova explained, has contributed significantly to the institutional development of the Network. The Baku Conference, for example, adopted the Network's Charter, official logo, and flag, and elected its president and three vice presidents. The Manama Conference further developed and improved the Network’s working methods, while the Geneva Conference resulted in the creation of the Network's Bureau and four permanent committees.

Additionally, strengthening institutional dialogue with other organizations has been a key focus for the Network. Gafarova mentioned that the Network currently holds observer status in six organizations and has signed Memoranda of Understanding with seven organizations, further expanding its participation in international cooperation.

As the Network's Chair, Gafarova has actively represented the Network at important international events, facilitating over 60 bilateral meetings with parliamentary and international organization leaders. These meetings focused on strengthening dialogue and cooperation. The Network’s Secretariat has also played an active role in public awareness campaigns.

Gafarova emphasized that the Parliamentary Network serves as a vital platform for fostering bilateral relations among the parliaments of NAM member states. In Azerbaijan, 20 additional parliamentary friendship groups have been created to expand relations with parliaments from NAM countries, furthering the aim of strengthening ties. Out of the 104 friendship groups in Azerbaijan’s National Assembly, 49 focus on NAM member states.

Concluding her speech, Speaker Gafarova highlighted the significant opportunities for further developing the Parliamentary Network and deepening collaboration. She urged member parliaments to actively participate in this process and continue working together towards shared objectives.

The conference also featured speeches by Tulia Akson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union; Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Union; Tanzyla Narbayeva, Chair of the Senate of Uzbekistan; Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye; Seyid Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan; Natalia Koçanova, Chair of the Council of the Republic of Belarus; Hanafi Gebali, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives; Sidi Mohamed Ould El Rashid, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Councillors; Dev Raj Gimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal; Abdulrahem Abdulla, Speaker of the Maldives People’s Assembly; and other distinguished leaders. They discussed the relevance of the conference theme and the importance of supporting the Bandung Principles in contemporary international relations.

The conference participants praised Azerbaijan’s leadership in establishing and developing the Parliamentary Network, emphasizing the country’s substantial contributions to the Movement and international diplomacy. Several organizational proposals were also put forward.

The conference concluded with a series of organizational decisions, including the renewal of Speaker Gafarova’s chairmanship for the next three years, as well as the extension of the terms of the vice-presidents. The proposal to extend their mandates was widely supported by the majority of NAM member states.

The conference also adopted the Tashkent Declaration, expressing the unanimous position of the Network’s member parliaments. The Declaration stressed the importance of further developing the Network’s institutional framework, including ensuring the activities of the Bureau and permanent committees, and continuing discussions on the creation of the Network’s headquarters. It also expressed support for the right of displaced persons, including the Western Azerbaijan community, to return to their homes in safety and dignity.