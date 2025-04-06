AAF completes adrenaline-fueled off-road rally across Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi route [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) successfully concluded its “Offroad” rally of off-road vehicles, which took place along the challenging Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi route, Azernews reports.
As reported, the rally kicked off in the morning in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, bringing together participants for a day of high-adrenaline adventure through rugged terrain.
The event was organized to support the development of motor sports in Azerbaijan and to increase public interest—especially in the regions—in the off-road discipline. It also aimed to attract car enthusiasts to the world of rally racing.
Alongside AAF members, numerous off-road enthusiasts and several well-known public figures took part in the rally, making it a vibrant showcase of both sporting skill and community spirit.
The Federation continues to show consistent support for off-road vehicle competitions as part of its broader commitment to expanding motor sports across the country.
