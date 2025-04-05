Azerbaijani Defense Minister holds high-level military service meeting

5 April 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

On April 5, an official meeting was convened under the leadership of Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told Azernews.

The official meeting in a video teleconference format involved Deputy Ministers, Commanders of types of troops (forces), Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services, Commanders of army corps and formations, as well as Heads of the National Defense University and subordinate educational institutions.

The meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Motherland.

Emphasizing that the army development is one of the priority issues, as stated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants tasks regarding the enhancement of service and combat activities of the units, as well as further increasing their combat capabilities set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The Minister of Defense stated that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, emphasizing that the historic victory had paved the way for peace negotiations, praised the professionalism demonstrated by the Azerbaijan Army, particularly during the 44-day Patriotic War and subsequent military operations, thereby setting more responsible tasks before the Army.

The meeting addressed the current operational situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, including the recent regular shelling of the Azerbaijan Army units by the opposing side, as well as attempts to conduct reconnaissance flights using unmanned aerial vehicles and drones over the positions. The Minister assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials to ensure that the Azerbaijan Army units remain prepared to respond swiftly to any provocation at any time, emphasizing the importance of heightened vigilance during the organization of combat duty.

Subsequently, the positive outcomes of the successful reforms undertaken within the Azerbaijan Army were reviewed, alongside the measures implemented and those planned for the current year.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing the combat capabilities of the troops, the Minister directed that the intensity of military exercises be sustained, taking into account modern combat experiences, while continuously improving their quality through the integration of technological innovations. He also issued instructions regarding the activities aimed at ensuring the cybersecurity of modern information technology tools.

The importance of prioritizing the staffing of units with qualified personnel was emphasized, considering the new approaches and methods implemented to ensure accessibility in the military education system, comprehensiveness, and citizen satisfaction.

The Minister assigned tasks to officials regarding the improvement of knowledge and skills during training sessions for reservists of various specialties, as well as the instruction on the proper use of newly adopted weapons and equipment.

The requirements for enhancing the social and living conditions of personnel, their moral and psychological preparation, and the material and technical support of units deployed particularly in challenging terrains, along with the organization of quality nutrition, as well as strengthening control over strict compliance with safety regulations, were once again addressed to the command staff.

Relevant instructions have been issued regarding the study of the personal and psychological characteristics of new soldiers newly called up for active military service, a sensitive approach to their adaptation process, and keeping their health in the spotlight.

The importance of conducting regular educational events for military personnel and ensuring that activities are carried out in compliance with regulatory requirements was emphasized.

Relevant instructions have been given regarding the provision of all types of seasonal supplies to the troops and the preparatory work for the transition of weapons and equipment to the spring-summer operating mode.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of continuing engineering measures in the liberated territories while adhering to safety regulations.

In conclusion, Colonel General Z.Hasanov expressed full confidence that the Azerbaijan Army has consistently justified the trust placed in it by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and will continue to do so.