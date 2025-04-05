Jalilabad and Masalli villages receive modern electricity infrastructure

5 April 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and with the goal of ensuring citizens are provided with reliable and uninterrupted electricity, “Azerishiq” OJSC continues reconstruction work in the capital and regions. The electricity network is being completely renewed in several villages of Jalilabad and Masalli, Azernews reports, citing information from “Azerishiq” OJSC.

New 0.4 kV and 10 kV metal poles are being installed and modern power lines laid in three villages of Jalilabad district—Komanli, Rustamabad, and Bacirevan. In all three villages, outdated overhead wires are being replaced with modern Self-Supporting Insulated Wires (SSIW). Old meters are being removed from private yards and replaced with new smart meters. In total, the installation of 9 Complex Transformer Stations is planned.

In the village of Kohne Alvadi in Masalli, the electricity network installed in the 1960s is also being replaced with a new one. The installation of 0.4 kV SSIW and new meters is ongoing. Taking into account the increasing demand for electricity, 10 Complex Transformer Stations will be installed in the village. In the village of Luren, the installation of 0.4 kV poles and renewal of power lines has been completed. Currently, new 10 kV poles are being installed and SSIW-3 cable lines are being laid.

Aiming to provide consumers with high-quality electricity and minimize energy losses, “Azerishiq” OJSC continues construction and major renovation work not only in the southern region but also across the entire country, including the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur.