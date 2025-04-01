Ombudsman’s “916” Call Center operates nonstop during holidays, addresses critical complaints
The “916” Call Center of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) operated without interruption during the holidays, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman.
The Call Center received complaints related to the Ombudsman’s areas of responsibility, including issues under the National Preventive Mechanism mandate.
These included complaints about the failure to inform relatives about a person's detention, illegal detention, possible ill-treatment, refusal to accept gifts, and the right to telephone calls for detainees.
In some cases, on-site investigations were conducted, and responses were provided to the applicants.
