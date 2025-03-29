President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Ramadan holiday

29 March 2025 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

According to Azernews, the post reads: “Dear brothers and sisters! I extend my Ramadan greetings to you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world, wishing happiness to your families and abundance to your tables. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers. Happy Ramadan holiday!”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts to mark the Ramadan holiday.

