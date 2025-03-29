No Azerbaijanis reported injured in Myanmar, Thailand earthquake
There have been no reports of any Azerbaijanis being injured in the strong earthquake that struck Myanmar yesterday and was also felt in Thailand, Azernews reports, citing the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada.
"There is no information about any Azerbaijanis being harmed," he stated.
To recall that yesterday, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 6.4 hit Myanmar. The tremors were also felt in Thailand, causing damage in both countries.
The earthquake in Myanmar resulted in 1,007 fatalities and 2,389 injuries, while in Thailand, 10 people were killed and 16 others were injured.
