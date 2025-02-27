President of Guinea-Bissau visits Victory Park in Baku

27 February 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

On February 27, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, visited Victory Park in Baku, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Guinea-Bissau President in the park.

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

He was briefed on the history of Victory Park, which was established to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, the brilliant historic victory, and the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. It was noted that the Victory Arch, a symbol of the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is adorned with 44 columns. This monument was constructed at the entrance of the park.

On November 8, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of Victory Park in Baku.