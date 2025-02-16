Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Lithuania on National Day

16 February 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of Lithuania's National Day, we extend congratulations to the government and citizens of Lithuania. May this significant day further enhance the bonds of friendship between our nations. 🇦🇿🇱🇹 @LithuaniaMFA pic.twitter.com/USjEQ6WuxR

The message expressed: "We congratulate the government and citizens of Lithuania on their National Day. May this significant day further strengthen the bonds of friendship between our peoples."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to Lithuania on its National Day through a post on its "X" account, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!