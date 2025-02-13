President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Belarus [PHOTOS]

13 February 2025 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich, Azernews reports.

