Kremlin refrains from commenting on Azal Embraer-190 crash investigation

5 February 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the preliminary report regarding the crash of the Embraer-190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau.

According to Azernews, citing Russian media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing that Moscow’s relevant authorities would carefully examine the report. However, he emphasized that the Russian Presidential Administration would not express an official stance on the matter.

"This is a preliminary report. Of course, our relevant departments will study it with great care, with due attention. It is impossible for the Russian Presidential Administration to express its opinion on this issue, we do not consider it possible," Peskov said.

The Kazakh Ministry of Transport recently published the preliminary findings of the investigation into the December 25 crash, which occurred three kilometers from Aktau Airport. The Embraer-190, en route from Baku to Grozny, had 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The accident resulted in 39 fatalities, including both pilots and a flight attendant, while 27 people were injured and hospitalized.