Azerbaijani youth lead way in adopting innovations of Fourth Industrial Revolution

1 February 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS

It goes without saying that raising the next generation properly and fostering a profound regard for national and spiritual values, as well as for their local languages and traditions, are essential to securing a sustainable and happy future for every country. Over the years, Azerbaijani youth have been instrumental in our nation's socio-political life, contributing their knowledge and skills to the establishment, development, and strengthening of statehood. They have also mastered their devotion to the Motherland and the state, as well as the idea that protecting the Motherland is the most important objective.

When he came to power, the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the youth were the first people to meet with Heydar Aliyev, who referred to Azerbaijan as a country of youth and the youth as the country's future. The National Leader expressed his great hope for the youth and his confidence in the youth for the preservation of the statehood traditions of independent Azerbaijan.

Following this meeting, the first steps were taken to institutionalize youth policy in Azerbaijan, and it was determined to be one of the state's priority sectors. Established by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's Decree on July 26, 1994, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has already started to prepare the most important strategic documents covering the education and upbringing of youth as the state's primary resource and their service to the Motherland. It has also made sure that a unified state policy in the field of working with youth is implemented.

As a result, the National Council of Youth Organizations in the Nation was first established in 1995. This body, which encompasses all youth organizations in Azerbaijan, made sure that all state-prepared documents addressed issues that affect young people.

I should also mention that Azerbaijani youth forums have been organized since 1996 as a result of the National Leader's proposal to host one that year. Heydar Aliyev gave the young people a historic assignment at the First Azerbaijani Youth Forum on February 2, 1996: "Every Azerbaijani youth should think about today and the future of independent Azerbaijan above all else."

With the creation of Youth Day, Azerbaijan also honors the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's immense faith and confidence in the young people. The Great Leader listened carefully to the youth's plea, and on February 1, 1997, during a meeting with young people at the Presidential Palace commemorating the anniversary of the First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, proclaimed February 2 to be the Day of Azerbaijani Youth in accordance with the Decree signed on February 2, 1997. Since then, Azerbaijan has observed this day solemnly for the first time in the CIS and among Eastern European nations.

The Decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On State Youth Policy," which was signed on July 29, 1999, created the Scientific Research Center on Youth Problems under the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the development of youth as a continuation of the work that has been done. The actions of youth were also reflected in the legislation as a logical outcome of the successive measures that were put into place. Thus, on April 9, 2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis passed the law "On Youth Policy."

In terms of patriotism, state loyalty, intelligence, perspective, and an active attitude toward socio-political issues, Azerbaijani youth have advanced to a very high level in recent years. The names of our courageous young people who served in the valiant Azerbaijani Army and battled valiantly for the Motherland are inscribed in golden letters in the most recent chapter of our nation's history.

The ever-evolving youth policy has made it possible for the younger generation to get more involved in sociopolitical life, become a major force in the nation, and develop into innovative young people overall. In this context the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established on December 19, 2011, and later reorganized in 2018, supports young people in better approach the challenges of the modern era by financing their public and socially significant projects in the fields of science, education, culture, and other social fields in the form of grants. Young people are more knowledgeable about all contemporary processes occurring in the globe because they have a new perspective on the world.

In Azerbaijan, young people are the ones who adopt innovations associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the youth carry out this policy.

In this sense, our nation's actions in response to the call to strengthen global partnership—the primary objective of Goal 17 of the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the most significant development document of our time—have resulted in the creation of the Youth Network of several international institutions led by Azerbaijan in the new order brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The fact that young people from Azerbaijan have been able to showcase themselves on worldwide stages in recent years, particularly in the execution of the "2030 Agenda," is no accident. About 7,000 people attended the 27 events, which included seminars, workshops, and panel discussions on sustainability and climate leadership that were held at the "Youth House" pavilion in the Green Zone as part of the UN COP29 Conference in Baku from November 11–22.

Young people from Azerbaijan also took an active part in the successful planning and execution of COP29 as part of the volunteer movement. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that the excellent caliber of volunteers who rise to the challenges of the modern world is responsible for our nation's ability to host numerous important and sizable international events.

We can be certain that the state's assistance and focus on youth have given the young people of Azerbaijan a sense of power, talent, and self-confidence. According to President Ilham Aliyev, "We are rightly proud to be citizens of Azerbaijan, and young people must be active both in determining their future and giving maximum benefit to the state." We are confident that the Azerbaijani youth army, greatly appreciating the trust, will remain united around the Great Commander, President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and will do everything in its power to properly promote Azerbaijani history, culture, literature, art, and sports around the world.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament